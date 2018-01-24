Dr. Jerry Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Kohler, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Prevea Kohler Health Center950 Woodlake Rd, Kohler, WI 53044 Directions (920) 783-3150
-
2
Prevea Holmgren Way Health Center2461 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 272-3326
-
3
Prevea Sheboygan Health Center1526 N Taylor Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 783-3146
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Very happy with Dr. Miller. Very nice to all my family members.
About Dr. Jerry Miller, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1497758049
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.