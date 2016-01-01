Dr. Mixon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry Mixon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Mixon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Locations
Longevity Medical Clinic9757 NE Juanita Dr Ste 200, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 576-9272
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerry Mixon, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mixon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mixon.
