Dr. Jerry Neuwirth, MD
Dr. Jerry Neuwirth, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Neuwirth, MD
Dr. Jerry Neuwirth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Neuwirth works at
Dr. Neuwirth's Office Locations
Kids Station Pediatrics191 Main St Ste 101, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 646-7704
Retina Consultants, P.C.85 Seymour St Ste 822, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 525-3900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor people need to realize when u go in he has to figure it out in my daughter's case did laser for a tear in the retina hard to time every patient
About Dr. Jerry Neuwirth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992702526
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Harkness Eye Inst/Colum-Pre|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuwirth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuwirth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuwirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuwirth works at
Dr. Neuwirth has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuwirth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neuwirth speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuwirth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuwirth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuwirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuwirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.