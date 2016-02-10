Dr. Jerry Newman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Newman Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Newman Jr, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They completed their residency with University Fl/shands Hospital
Dr. Newman Jr works at
Locations
Cleveland Psychiatric Center1723 MOUNT VERNON DR NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 473-2633
Hospital Affiliations
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman Jr?
Excellent Dr.genuinely concerned for the clients overall health.Approachable and does not dismiss questions or concerns.
About Dr. Jerry Newman Jr, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1962401760
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman Jr.
