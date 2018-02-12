Overview of Dr. Jerry Patterson, DPM

Dr. Jerry Patterson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Patterson works at Patterson Foot & Ankle DPM PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.