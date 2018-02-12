Dr. Jerry Patterson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Patterson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jerry Patterson, DPM
Dr. Jerry Patterson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
-
1
Jerry W. Patterson Dpm P.A.423 Treeline Park Ste 315, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 614-9610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
I would highly recommend Dr. Jerry Patterson and Dr. Dallas Patterson for any foot and ankle problems. They both consulted with me about my foot condition and gave their advise. I thought I would need foot surgery but before they decide to go that route, they both agreed to try alternative treatments. When I called in to schedule an appointment. the office staff was able to get me in the same day. The staff is so friendly and made me feel very comfortable on my visit.
About Dr. Jerry Patterson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1255314084
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.