Dr. Jerry Perlmutter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlmutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Perlmutter, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jerry Perlmutter, DPM
Dr. Jerry Perlmutter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Margate, FL.
Dr. Perlmutter works at
Dr. Perlmutter's Office Locations
-
1
Jerry Perlmutter D P M. P A5800 Colonial Dr Ste 203, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-0494
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perlmutter?
Compassionate, helpful, skillful
About Dr. Jerry Perlmutter, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1265419220
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlmutter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlmutter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlmutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlmutter works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlmutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlmutter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlmutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlmutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.