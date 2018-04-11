Overview of Dr. Jerry Pounds, MD

Dr. Jerry Pounds, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Pounds works at The Rheumatology Group in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.