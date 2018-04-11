Dr. Jerry Pounds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pounds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Pounds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jerry Pounds, MD
Dr. Jerry Pounds, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Pounds works at
Dr. Pounds' Office Locations
-
1
Wilson & Sanders Inc.2633 Napoleon Ave Ste 530, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-1120
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pounds?
Dr. Pounds really took the time to listen and make sure we addressed everything I wanted. He seems very caring and attentive.
About Dr. Jerry Pounds, MD
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1245554278
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Lsu Internal Medicine Residency In Baton Rouge
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pounds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pounds accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pounds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pounds works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pounds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pounds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pounds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pounds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.