Dr. Jerry Robinson, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jerry Robinson, MD

Dr. Jerry Robinson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Lexington Medical Center, Piedmont Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.

Dr. Robinson works at MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT I in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT I
    2750 Laurel St Ste 303, Columbia, SC 29204

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 22, 2021
    always great. using him since 1979
    Franklin Diggins Sr — Nov 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerry Robinson, MD
    Dr. Robinson's Office & Staff

    About Dr. Jerry Robinson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1841251691
    Education & Certifications

    • North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    • North Carolina Baptist Hospital|Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
    • Lexington Medical Center
    • Piedmont Medical Center
    • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
    • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT I in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

