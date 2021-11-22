Overview of Dr. Jerry Robinson, MD

Dr. Jerry Robinson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Lexington Medical Center, Piedmont Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT I in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.