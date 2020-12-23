Dr. Jerry Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jerry Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Jerry Rosenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their residency with Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
Jerry Rosenberg, M.D.67186 Industry Ln, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How refreshing! An actual physician! No fancy offices, no pretense. Just a doctor who actually cares about me and my health. More and more and more, doctors treat us like a pay check - roller skate in and out and send a bill. Dr. Rosenberg actually treats you like a human and not another commodity on the health care conveyor belt.
About Dr. Jerry Rosenberg, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1801855655
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.