Overview of Dr. Jerry Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Jerry Rosenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their residency with Med Center La New Orleans Lsu



Dr. Rosenberg works at Jerry Rosenberg, M.D. in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.