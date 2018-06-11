Overview

Dr. Jerry Roy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Sint Eustatius and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Roy works at Graves Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.