Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD

Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Children's Hospital Colorado.

Dr. Rubin works at Partners in Pediatrics - Denver in Denver, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations

    Denver
    919 Jasmine St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0079
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Partners in Pediatrics - Centennial
    9785 Maroon County Rd Ste G104, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Children's Hospital Colorado

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Laryngitis
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2022
    Dr. Rubin is by far one of the best doctors and individuals I have ever known. His understanding goes far beyond medicine.
    — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jerry Rubin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235243411
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colorado
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
