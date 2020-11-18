Overview

Dr. Jerry Shapiro, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Shapiro works at NYU Dermatologic Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.