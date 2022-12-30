Overview of Dr. Jerry Shuster, MD

Dr. Jerry Shuster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Shuster works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Glaucoma Surgery and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.