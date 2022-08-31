Dr. Jerry Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jerry Singer, MD
Dr. Jerry Singer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
South Florida Medicine Urology10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 333-1118
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singer is one of the best doctors I’ve ever been to the staff is great he is thorough great bedside manner I wouldn’t use anyone else Great personality
About Dr. Jerry Singer, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376545665
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Columbia Univ
