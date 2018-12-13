Dr. Jerry Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.
Locations
Belle Meade Dermatology24 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 237-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith = Fast, Friendly, Knowledgeable, with great bedside. Dr.J treated me like family which is very important IMO. His Staff was efficient and friendly. Two thumbs up, he's my Dr from now on, garanteed.
About Dr. Jerry Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern(Derm Dept)
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Memorial Medical Center
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Lipscomb University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
