Dr. Jerry Soung, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jerry Soung, MD

Dr. Jerry Soung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Soung works at Stockton Nephrology in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Soung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stockton Nephrology
    1525 N El Dorado St Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 465-5107
  2. 2
    George R. Herron Jr MD Inc.
    1610 N El Dorado St Ste 17, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 465-5107
  3. 3
    Port City Dialysis
    1810 S Fresno Ave, Stockton, CA 95206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 946-0738

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 29, 2016
    Takes time to answer all my questions. Explains everything thoroughly.
    Michael Grijalva in Stockton, CA — Apr 29, 2016
    About Dr. Jerry Soung, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1154318764
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
