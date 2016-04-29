Overview of Dr. Jerry Soung, MD

Dr. Jerry Soung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Soung works at Stockton Nephrology in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.