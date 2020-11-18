Overview

Dr. Jerry Stringfellow, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Texarkana, AR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.



Dr. Stringfellow works at Univ Arkansas Med Science in Texarkana, AR with other offices in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.