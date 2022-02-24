See All Ophthalmologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Jerry Suelflow, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (16)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jerry Suelflow, MD

Dr. Jerry Suelflow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.

Dr. Suelflow works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suelflow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Institute at Medical Center Clinic
    8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 474-8436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Drusen
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Drusen
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 24, 2022
    I have used Dr. Suelflow for years for routine eye exams and treatment for glaucoma, I elected to have him perform cataract surgery on my right eye and adding a multifocal lens. I was astounded at the success... not only is my vision better than it has been in 30 years, but I could see amazingly the next day. My eye did not turn red and a month later nobody knows I even had the surgery unless I tell them. I have recommended Dr. Suelflow to family and friends. In my opinion, things went better than textbook...
    Art Carnrick — Feb 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jerry Suelflow, MD
    About Dr. Jerry Suelflow, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467435156
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSU Sch Med
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • St Joseph Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suelflow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suelflow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suelflow works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Suelflow’s profile.

    Dr. Suelflow has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suelflow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Suelflow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suelflow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suelflow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suelflow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

