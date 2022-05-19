See All Neurologists in Riverdale, GA
Dr. Jerry Walters II, MD

Neurology
Overview of Dr. Jerry Walters II, MD

Dr. Jerry Walters II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverdale, GA. 

Dr. Walters II works at Gokarnesan Natarajan MD PC in Riverdale, GA with other offices in Tucker, GA and Marietta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walters II' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gokarnesan Natarajan MD PC
    528 Valley Hill Rd SW, Riverdale, GA 30274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 291-8987
  2. 2
    1400 Montreal Rd Ste 100, Tucker, GA 30084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 291-8987
  3. 3
    Hi-tech Healthcare Inc.
    718 Cherokee St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 291-8987
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center
  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

May 19, 2022
We can't say enough about the care and skill of Dr. Jerry Walters! He performed surgery on my mother that should give her some quality of life back. He is a caring, communicative doctor who took the time to explain things to me and listen to my concerns and follow up questions. I am so so grateful that Dr. Meron Ghebrehiwot Abraha took time to read up on mom's medical history and next relayed the information to Dr. Walters, who consulted with her other doctors and found a surgical solution for mom. Forever grateful to these doctors and highly recommend their services!
Sharon Reed — May 19, 2022
About Dr. Jerry Walters II, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083058291
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Walters II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Walters II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

