Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Green Cove Springs, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM

Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Green Cove Springs, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Weed works at Northeast Florida Foot & Ankle in Green Cove Springs, FL with other offices in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Florida Foot and Ankle
    1301 N Orange Ave Ste 101, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 429-4736
  2. 2
    Northeast Florida Foot & Ankle
    130 Health Park Blvd, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 429-4736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 25, 2021
    Dr Weed is calm, kind, and professional. My husband and I both see him for any foot or ankle concerns.
    L K Larrabee — Oct 25, 2021
    About Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275570897
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Hospital Miami Fl
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weed has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

