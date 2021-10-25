Overview of Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM

Dr. Jerry Weed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Green Cove Springs, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Weed works at Northeast Florida Foot & Ankle in Green Cove Springs, FL with other offices in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.