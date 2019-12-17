Overview

Dr. Jerry Wigley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Wigley works at WALK-IN MD in Cartersville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.