Dr. Jerry Yuan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Yuan works at EMORY JOHNS CREEK in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.