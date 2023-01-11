Dr. Jerry Yuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Yuan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jerry Yuan, MD
Dr. Jerry Yuan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Yuan's Office Locations
Emory Johns Creek Hospital6325 Hospital Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (678) 474-7000
Georgia Urology PA Cumming1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 370, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 889-9737
Georgia Urology-Johns Creek11459 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 170, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (678) 417-0400
Saint Josephs Hospital5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 843-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As I get ready to have surgery for Kidney stone removal, I am reminded of my first experience with Dr. Yuan. At first glance, Dr. Yuan could tell my discomfort level and acted immediately to help. Being one of many he must see on a weekly basis, I felt like he had complete compassion and concern for me alone. He quickly scheduled surgery a few days later, and Dr. Yuan and his team worked wonderfully to help me remove the stones. Unfortuanly my insurance will not allow me to use him this time. As I sit here nervous about having to use another physician, I wanted to share this to help anyone decide on Dr. Yuan.
About Dr. Jerry Yuan, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1104895762
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuan has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yuan speaks Chinese.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.