Dr. Jerthitia Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerthitia Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerthitia Taylor, MD
Dr. Jerthitia Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
SGMC Women's Health3312 N Oak Street Ext, Valdosta, GA 31605 Directions (229) 433-8526Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
About Dr. Jerthitia Taylor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1467468561
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.