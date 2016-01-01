Dr. Jerwin Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerwin Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerwin Wu, MD
Dr. Jerwin Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Jerwin Wu MD2101 Forest Ave Ste 134, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 971-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerwin Wu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.