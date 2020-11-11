Overview of Dr. Jerzy Magda, MD

Dr. Jerzy Magda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Magda works at Internal Medicine Associates Of Lawrence County in New Castle, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.