Dr. Jerzy Sterkowicz, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jerzy Sterkowicz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7450 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 (614) 533-6717
  2. 2
    Ohiohealth Heart and Vascular
    6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 140, Dublin, OH 43016 (614) 533-0056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 13, 2021
    I saw Dr. Sterkowicz for some issues I had been having with my heart. He was so calming and listened to me. He even called me later that afternoon to follow up on some stuff and check in on my anxiety. As someone who has issues trusting some medical professionals, he has completely restored my faith in doctors. He is absolutely amazing and I would recommend him to anyone. I can't say enough good things about him. This is how doctors should treat their patients.
    Ashlee — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Jerzy Sterkowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1386638831
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
