Dr. Jerzy Wawerski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wawerski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerzy Wawerski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jerzy Wawerski, MD
Dr. Jerzy Wawerski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Lublin.
Dr. Wawerski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wawerski's Office Locations
-
1
Forest Medcare PC6657 Forest Ave Ste 3, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 381-3766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wawerski?
I've been a patient for five years now. I am very happy with this doctor and his staff. The office is very clean and the staff is very friendly and professional. You need to make an appointment ,because they are very packed. Highly recommend
About Dr. Jerzy Wawerski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Polish
- 1922087758
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Espiscpl Hsp S Shr
- Akademia Medyczna, Lublin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wawerski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wawerski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wawerski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wawerski works at
Dr. Wawerski speaks French and Polish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wawerski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wawerski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wawerski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wawerski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.