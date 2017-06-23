Overview of Dr. Jerzy Wawerski, MD

Dr. Jerzy Wawerski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Lublin.



Dr. Wawerski works at Forest Medcare PC in Ridgewood, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.