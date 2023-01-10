Dr. Jesal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jesal Patel, MD
Dr. Jesal Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs - St. Peregrine Pavilion6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 577-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
visit was fine WHO EVER THE IDIOT WAS THAT THOUGHT THE PATIOENT ORTAL SHOULD BE REDONE SHOULD BE BANISHED TO AN ISOLATED ISLAND WITH NO WAY TO GET OFFAND NO ACCESS TO ELECTRONICS
About Dr. Jesal Patel, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1497915599
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Research, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX|Hematology & Oncology, University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- University of Utah, Health and Science Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Lymphosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.