Dr. Jesal Popat, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jesal Popat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Popat works at Florida Medical Clinic Cardiology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HeartCare
    14320 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 280-7300
    HeartCare
    2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 280-7300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adult Cardiovascular Diseases Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bicuspid Aortic Valve Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cor Pulmonale Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusion Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Blood Vessel Blockage Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Injuries Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Arterial and Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
May-Thurner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptoms, Heart Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Very professional but yet personal. Always feel very well taken care of. He listens to your concerns and explains all treatment options in detail and ensures you understand. Your heart is in good hands with Dr. Popat.
    Sybille Rivera — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Jesal Popat, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215256920
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesal Popat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popat works at Florida Medical Clinic Cardiology in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Popat’s profile.

    Dr. Popat has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Popat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

