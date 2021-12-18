Overview

Dr. Jesica Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salina, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Salina Regional Health Center.



Dr. Brown works at Mowery Clinic in Salina, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.