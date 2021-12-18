Dr. Jesica Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesica Brown, MD
Dr. Jesica Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salina, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Salina Regional Health Center.
Mowery Clinic737 E Crawford St, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (785) 827-7261
Salina Surgical Hospital401 S Santa Fe Ave, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (785) 472-3111
- Salina Regional Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Brown is wonderful! She took time to sit and talk to me and really listened. She was knowledgeable and was able to help with my issue. Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Jesica Brown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
