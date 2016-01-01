Dr. Jesmin Mitra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesmin Mitra, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesmin Mitra, MD
Dr. Jesmin Mitra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA.
Dr. Mitra works at
Dr. Mitra's Office Locations
St. Mary Surgical Associates Langhorne1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 225, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 702-3321
Capital Health Obgyn Langhorne540 Woodbourne Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jesmin Mitra, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Mitra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitra works at
Dr. Mitra has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitra.
