Dr. Jess Alcid, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jess Alcid, MD

Dr. Jess Alcid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Alcid works at Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alcid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Orthopedic Associates
    2 Hospital Plz Ste 310, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 349-8454
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA
    530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 349-8454
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Joint Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Joint Pain

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 29, 2020
    He is a great Doctor. He listens and is compassionate. He diagnosed my ankle problem and sent me to PT and it worked. While I was there I also asked about my knees. He had an x ray done and found that both have arthritus and is trying a couple of things to correct as he knows I don't want surgery. Other doctors just talked about surgeries. Elaine, Old Bridge
    Nothing needs to be improved. — Aug 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jess Alcid, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.