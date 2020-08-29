Dr. Jess Alcid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alcid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jess Alcid, MD
Overview of Dr. Jess Alcid, MD
Dr. Jess Alcid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Alcid works at
Dr. Alcid's Office Locations
Ocean Orthopedic Associates2 Hospital Plz Ste 310, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great Doctor. He listens and is compassionate. He diagnosed my ankle problem and sent me to PT and it worked. While I was there I also asked about my knees. He had an x ray done and found that both have arthritus and is trying a couple of things to correct as he knows I don't want surgery. Other doctors just talked about surgeries. Elaine, Old Bridge
About Dr. Jess Alcid, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
