Dr. Jess Joymon, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Denver, CO
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jess Joymon, MD

Dr. Jess Joymon, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Joymon works at Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joymon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates
    950 E Harvard Ave Ste 550, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracentesis
Aortic Dissection
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Thoracentesis
Aortic Dissection
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)

Thoracentesis
Aortic Dissection
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Surgery
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Cancer
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Pericardial Disease
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Achalasia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm Stenting
Aneurysm Surgery
Angiography
Angioplasty
Angioplasty With Stent Placement
Aortic Aneurysm Repair
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Valve Replacement
Arrhythmias
Arterial Aneurysm Surgery
Arterial Graft
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Fibrillation Surgery
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Autonomic Disorders
Cancer
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Procedure
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Carotid Surgery
Carotid Ultrasound
Central Line Insertion
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Revascularization
Coronary Artery Revascularization Using Arterial Conduits
Counterpulsation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Empyema
Endocarditis
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Fistula
Esophagomyotomy
Heart Defect Repair
Heart Disease
Heart Surgery
Heart Valve Replacement
Heart Valve Surgery
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Impella Device
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Laparotomy
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Lung Biopsy
Lung Cancer Treatment
Lung Removal
Lung Removal, Open
Lung Surgery
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Maze Procedure
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mediastinal Surgery
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinoscopy
Minimal Access Surgery
Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair
Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
Minimally Invasive Open Heart Surgery
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Minimally Invasive Valve Surgery
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Repair
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve Surgery
Myocardial Revascularization
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Heart Valvuloplasty of Mitral Valve Without Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Open Thymectomy
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Percutaneous Tracheostomy
Percutaneous Transthoracic Needle Aspiration
Pericardiocentesis
Peripheral Angioplasty
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Arterial Puncture
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pleural Neoplasm
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Resection of Cardiac Tumor
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Stripping of Varicose Veins
Syncope
Thoracic Sympathectomy for Sweaty Palms
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy
Thoracosc
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Venography Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Chevron Icon
    Mar 29, 2020
    My name is William gill surgery was done 10/8/2018 @skyridge by Dr. Joyman even though the procedure took longer than explained to me but my recovery at sky ridge was only four days. I’m still cancer free receiving care by Dr.Reznick @Parker Adventist thank you Dr. Joyman and nurses god bless.
    William Gill — Mar 29, 2020
    About Dr. Jess Joymon, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598916405
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College
    Residency
    • Morristown Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jess Joymon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joymon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joymon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joymon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joymon works at Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Joymon’s profile.

    Dr. Joymon has seen patients for Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joymon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Joymon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joymon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joymon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joymon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

