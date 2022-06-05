See All Congenital Cardiac Surgeons in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Jess Thompson III, MD

Congenital Cardiac Surgery
4.5 (4)
Map Pin Small Prescott, AZ
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jess Thompson III, MD

Dr. Jess Thompson III, MD is a Congenital Cardiac Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Congenital Cardiac Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Congenital Cardiac Surgery. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Thompson III works at Yavapai Cardiac Surgery in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson III's Office Locations

    Yavapai Cardiac Surgery
    811 Ainsworth Dr Ste 109, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 771-5595
    1001 Willow Creek Rd Ste 3200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 771-5595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Aortic Ectasia
Congenital Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Aortic Ectasia

Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Shunting Procedures With or Without Aortic Repair or Coronary Anomaly Repair Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2022
    I was an otherwise healthy 41 year old man that had never had a heart or cardiovascular issue On December 16 2022 I was rushed to the hospital with an ascending aortic dissection. I was blessed to have Dr Thompson, his team there ready to help. They moved very quickly and thank God they did. I had a 7 and a half hour surgery and am alive because the outstanding effort of Dr and his incredible team. His nurses are truly incredible. They never gave up on me. I can't tell you enough how kind how attentive he was with me and my wife. I've had several orthopedic surgeries in my life and have never had a surgeon that was as gracious and caring as him. My family and I will forever be grateful for every bonus day we get together. Thank you Dr Thompson.
    Steven Secor — Jun 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jess Thompson III, MD

    • Congenital Cardiac Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376515452
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Congenital Cardiac Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jess Thompson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson III works at Yavapai Cardiac Surgery in Prescott, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Thompson III’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

