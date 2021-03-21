See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Jesse Basadre, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jesse Basadre, MD

Dr. Jesse Basadre, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Palmetto General Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Basadre works at Jesse O Basadre MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Basadre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Planned Parenthood of Greater Miami and the Florida
    1699 Sw 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 857-5025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Palmetto General Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jesse Basadre, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609941244
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Basadre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basadre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basadre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basadre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basadre works at Jesse O Basadre MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Basadre’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Basadre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basadre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basadre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basadre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.