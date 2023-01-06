Dr. Jesse Burks, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Burks, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jesse Burks, DPM
Dr. Jesse Burks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Burks' Office Locations
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics4300 Landers Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 663-6455
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics5 Saint Vincent Cir, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 663-6455
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and straightforward. I like that.
About Dr. Jesse Burks, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1164492989
Education & Certifications
- Winona Memorial Hospital
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Des Moines University College Of Biological Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burks has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Burks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.