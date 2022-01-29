Dr. Jesse Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Carr, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesse Carr, MD
Dr. Jesse Carr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Carr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Carr's Office Locations
-
1
M A Saunders A Psychological Corp2810 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 4, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 449-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carr?
Appointments are short ~15min, but they are always on time - the wait is never more than 10 minutes. Dr Carr is very easy to talk to and has encouraged me to research and understand my diagnoses instead of defining it himself. He has given me some great resources and guidance, but sometimes my visits feel rushed.
About Dr. Jesse Carr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407935125
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr works at
Dr. Carr speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.