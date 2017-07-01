Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD
Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Coffey's Office Locations
Casper Plastic Surgery1129 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601 Directions (307) 234-4585
The Plastic Surgery Center of North Texas3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 301, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 381-0885
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Coffey twice for my cosmetic needs. In 2008 I came to Dr. Coffey for liposuction of my sides,( love handles), and my lower stomach . The results were exactly what I had hoped. In 2017 I came in for rhinoplasty and liposuction of my lower back. I couldn't be happier with my results again. Dr. Coffey and his staff are so kind and helpful.
About Dr. Jesse Coffey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528118460
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson
- John Sealy
- Baylor Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coffey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffey has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffey.
