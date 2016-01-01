Dr. Jesse Currier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Currier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Currier, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesse Currier, MD
Dr. Jesse Currier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Currier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Currier's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care200 UCLA Medical Plz # 365-A, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3310
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Currier?
About Dr. Jesse Currier, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1205852100
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Med Ctr
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Currier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Currier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Currier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Currier works at
Dr. Currier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Currier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Currier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Currier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.