Dr. Jesse Ellsworth, MD

Emergency Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jesse Ellsworth, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. 

Dr. Ellsworth works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tanglewood Park Physicians
    6915 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8691

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Partial Lung Collapse
Alcohol Withdrawal
Detoxification Evaluation
Partial Lung Collapse
Alcohol Withdrawal

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Jesse Ellsworth, MD

Specialties
  • Emergency Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1063827582
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jesse Ellsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ellsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ellsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ellsworth works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ellsworth’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellsworth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

