Overview of Dr. Jesse Ethridge, MD

Dr. Jesse Ethridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Ethridge works at The Woman's Clinic in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.