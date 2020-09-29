Dr. Jesse Ethridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ethridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Ethridge, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesse Ethridge, MD
Dr. Jesse Ethridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Ethridge works at
Dr. Ethridge's Office Locations
-
1
The Woman's Clinic501 Marshall St Ste 400, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-0869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
The Woman's Clinic Madison Office401 Baptist Dr # 402, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-0869
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mississippi Health Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ethridge?
Dr. Ethridge is Awesome! He a man after God’s own heart. He love his family as well as his patients. He's easy to talk to, always willing to listen, very knowledgeable. Thank you Dr. Ethridge for 35 years of your loyal services and many more to come.
About Dr. Jesse Ethridge, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1043263841
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Memorial Hospital
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ethridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ethridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ethridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ethridge works at
Dr. Ethridge has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ethridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ethridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ethridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ethridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ethridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.