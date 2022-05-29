See All General Surgeons in Salina, KS
Dr. Jesse Gray, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Salina, KS
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jesse Gray, MD

Dr. Jesse Gray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salina, KS. 

Dr. Gray works at Srhc Physician Practice Mgmt. in Salina, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Srhc Physician Practice Mgmt.
    501 S Santa Fe Ave Ste 200, Salina, KS 67401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 452-7245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lindsborg Community Hospital
  • Salina Regional Health Center
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 29, 2022
I met Dr. Gray for the first time in the ER. He was straight forward about what needed to be done. I felt confident with his decisions. Dr. Gray is very kind and caring. I would recommend him 100% to my family and friends. Dr. Gray you are #1!
— May 29, 2022
Photo: Dr. Jesse Gray, MD
About Dr. Jesse Gray, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194172742
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gray works at Srhc Physician Practice Mgmt. in Salina, KS. View the full address on Dr. Gray’s profile.

Dr. Gray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

