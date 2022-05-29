Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jesse Gray, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesse Gray, MD
Dr. Jesse Gray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salina, KS.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Srhc Physician Practice Mgmt.501 S Santa Fe Ave Ste 200, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (785) 452-7245
Hospital Affiliations
- Lindsborg Community Hospital
- Salina Regional Health Center
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Gray for the first time in the ER. He was straight forward about what needed to be done. I felt confident with his decisions. Dr. Gray is very kind and caring. I would recommend him 100% to my family and friends. Dr. Gray you are #1!
About Dr. Jesse Gray, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1194172742
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
