Dr. Jesse Gutnick, MD
Dr. Jesse Gutnick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutnick's Office Locations
- 1 18101 Lorain Ave Ste 108, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (315) 492-5036
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 673-0100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Regional Diagnostics LLC20455 Lorain Rd, Cleveland, OH 44126 Directions (440) 673-0100
- 4 18099 Lorain Ave Ste 108, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (440) 673-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I could not ask for a better physician. The care he gave my husband and I both before, during, and after surgery was beyond any I have ever received. His level of care and integrity are off the charts and he will spend as much time as you need to address any concerns. He listened to all concerns and addressed them. He will not sugar coat things or tell you what you want to hear, but will tell you the reality, which I appreciate. As a reference, I have my masters degree in nutrition science and work in health care. I suspect those who felt disrespected were either trying to tell him how to do his job or were not following his recommendations
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
