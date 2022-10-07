Dr. Jesse Houghton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houghton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Houghton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jesse Houghton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portsmouth, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Dr. Houghton works at
Locations
-
1
Somc Gastroenterology Associates1711 27th St Ste 403, Portsmouth, OH 45662 Directions (740) 356-6828
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houghton?
Dr. Jesse Houghton is an outstanding provider in all aspects. He is THE Greatest Of All Time. He cares greatly about his community and the patients he serves. I’ve never met a more compassionate physician. He is very knowledgeable in his speciality and excellent at all procedures. I would highly recommend!!
About Dr. Jesse Houghton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457529125
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houghton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houghton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houghton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houghton works at
Dr. Houghton has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houghton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Houghton speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Houghton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houghton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houghton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houghton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.