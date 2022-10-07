Overview

Dr. Jesse Houghton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portsmouth, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Southern Ohio Medical Center.



Dr. Houghton works at SOMC GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Portsmouth, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.