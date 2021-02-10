Overview

Dr. Jesse Jensen, DO is a Dermatologist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Jensen works at Edward G Southwick MD in West Valley City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.