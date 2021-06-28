Dr. Jesse Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jesse Li, MD
Dr. Jesse Li, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Putnam County Hospital.
Dr. Li's Office Locations
Hendricks Neurology8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 120, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very very thorough and comprehensive care exceptional, explains everything and answers any questions you might have
About Dr. Jesse Li, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Med University Of Sc Hospital
- GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Putnam County Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Li using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
