Overview of Dr. Jesse Li, MD

Dr. Jesse Li, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Putnam County Hospital.



Dr. Li works at Hendricks Neurology in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.