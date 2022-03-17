See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Jesse Lopez, DO

Bariatric Surgery
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jesse Lopez, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Lopez works at Heartland Surgical Care in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heartland Surgical Care
    14205 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-3054
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Dr Lopez and his staff are wonderful! They have always been helpful and courteous. Dr Lopez is knowledgeable and explains everything until I understand it. I love his natural approach first but if meds are needed, he doesn’t shy away from giving them. He listens and takes your whole life into account rather than just throw meds at you as a cure all! My family and I are very thankful for him! He is the first person to actually listen to me and not say “well, if I had that many children, I’d feel that way too.” And dismiss me.
    Nicolle Singletary — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jesse Lopez, DO

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023130614
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Olympia Field Ostopathic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Lopez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez works at Heartland Surgical Care in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Lopez’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

