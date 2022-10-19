Dr. Jesse McClung, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse McClung, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jesse McClung, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Bozeman, MT. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Summit Podiatry PLLC108 N 11th Ave Ste 2, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 201-3265
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
I recall my first dental encounter with Dr. Jesse McClung, who answered the phone first thing in the morning and got us in as quickly as possible. He was incredibly polite and provided me with everything I needed to recuperate from a previously confirmed double infection. Due to a scheduling problem, I am unable to attend my main dentist at bayviewdentalmontana. He gave me medicines and an oral rinse (like I should have gotten right after my surgery). Thank you so much for making my recuperation so much easier.
About Dr. Jesse McClung, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- English
- 1972736387
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
309 patients have reviewed Dr. McClung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClung.
