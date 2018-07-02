See All Urologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Jesse Mills, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jesse Mills, MD

Urology
4.6 (15)
Map Pin Small Santa Monica, CA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jesse Mills, MD

Dr. Jesse Mills, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Mills works at Santa Monica Urology in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mills' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Urology
    1260 15th St Ste 1200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3050
  2. 2
    Westwood Urology
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mills?

    Jul 02, 2018
    The best! We loved his attitude and he helped us to get pregnant at 45 YO!
    Lisa in Denver, CO — Jul 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jesse Mills, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jesse Mills, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mills to family and friends

    Dr. Mills' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mills

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jesse Mills, MD.

    About Dr. Jesse Mills, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295881803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Colorado
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mills speaks French, Russian and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jesse Mills, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.