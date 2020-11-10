Dr. Jesse Naghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Naghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jesse Naghi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with U C S D Thornton Hospital - La Jolla|UC San Diego
Dr. Naghi works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7171
- 2 1380 El Cajon Blvd Ste 100, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 867-0557
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I really appreciate the medical services and surgery provided by Dr. Jesse Naghi, MD. We really believe that he has extended my life span for many more years to come. He is excellent (above 5 stars) as a professional surgeon and a specialist as a cardiologist. He listens to your concerns even if minor and takes appropriate medical action. He treats you like family. Highly recommended! By the way, the office staff are also very friendly while being very professional at the same time. They smile a lot and treat you with kindness and concern. Alex & Jeanie Araujo El Cajon, CA 92021 (Nov. 2020)
About Dr. Jesse Naghi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1386896736
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Thornton Hospital - La Jolla|UC San Diego
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
